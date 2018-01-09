 

Rail still the safest mode of transport, says Metrorail following Germiston collision

2018-01-09 22:13

Jan Bornman

Metrorail train. (Netwerk24)

Metrorail train. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – As Metrorail assured commuters that rail was still the safest travel option, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi directed the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to fast-track its plans to modernise all rail services.

This follows a collision between two trains in Germiston on Tuesday where more than 200 people were injured.

Also, in less than a week, 19 people died after Shosholoza Meyl collided with a truck near Kroonstad in the Free State.

"A budget of about R5.6bn has been set aside for the signalling modernisation since 2015 to 2018, as we know that our rail network has been previously characterised by years of disinvestment by the apartheid regime," Maswanganyi said.

"Cable theft remains one of the major challenges that keep on undermining our determination and efforts to provide a safe and secured railway experience for all South Africans," the minister said.

"Both these trains were authorised to travel on the same line toward Springs from Johannesburg," said Ishmael Mnisi, spokesperson for the minister, speaking about Tuesday's incident.

He said investigators on the scene had classified the crash as a "rear-end-vision on the platform and a comprehensive investigation is underway".

"To further alleviate inconveniences to the commuters, trains running between Johannesburg and Germiston are running on as single line with delays in scheduling," he said.

Well wishes for injured

"Prasa will give the injured and their families the most needed comfort and support during this period," Mnisi said.

He said the minister also wished injured commuters a speedy recovery. Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said the two trains collided at the Geldenhuys train station in Germiston, east of Johannesburg.

"Both trains were travelling from Johannesburg towards Springs and we have 226 commuters that were injured in this accident," she said.

Mofokeng said the trains collided with each other on the same line while one of them was stationary. She said the cause of the crash would be investigated.

She also wished commuters who were hurt during the incident a speedy recovery. "We want to assure the public out there that rail is still the safest mode of transport," she said.

Read more on:    metrorail  |  prasa  |  joe maswanganyi  |  transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

De Lille says investigations into her not a distraction from mayoral duties

2018-01-09 22:08

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Zuma surprises SA, announces state capture commission
 

How would you spend R3,713,445 for your bachelor party?

$300 000 (+- R3,713,445) and one epic bachelors party, The Try Guys throw a Bachelor party for cast-mate Keith.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

Bitcoin's mysterious creator one of world's richest!
The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!
This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 21:52 PM
Road name: N1

Cape Town 17:37 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 9 2018-01-09 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 