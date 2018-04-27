 

Railway watchdog probes deadly Cape Town level crossing crash

2018-04-27 19:33

Correspondent

Seven people have been killed in a crash at the Butttskop level crossing in Blackheath. (Supplied by Kenny Africa)

Seven people have been killed in a crash at the Butttskop level crossing in Blackheath. (Supplied by Kenny Africa)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) on Friday said that it was investigating the cause of a collision between a train and bakkie at a level-crossing in Cape Town which left seven people dead.

"The RSR inspectors are currently at the scene to conduct a preliminary investigation and to establish the root cause of the accident," said spokesperson Madelein Williams in a statement.

The collision took place at the Buttskop Level Crossing, which is protected by boom gates and flashing lights, at 05:46 on Friday.

READ: 7 killed after train, vehicle collide at level crossing

"The bakkie was following a taxi on Frederick Road, parallel to the railway track approaching the Buttskop Level Crossing," said the RSR.

"As the train was approaching the crossing, the taxi drove across and the bakkie followed, but was unfortunately hit by the train."

Seven people were confirmed dead on the scene.

"It is very sad and extremely concerning that this level crossing has yet again claimed the lives of road users," said RSR acting CEO Tshepo Kgare.

Seven people have been killed in a crash at the Butttskop level crossing in Blackheath. (Supplied by Kenny Africa)

"We need to re-double our efforts on our collaborations in enforcing the rail-road interface rules to ensure the safety of our people. One life lost is one life too many."

The RSR said a Level Crossing Standard was published in 2012 and approved as part of the National Road Traffic Act in November 2013.

Condolences offered to families

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Transport also issued a statement in which it called on the RSR urgently to determine how to curb level-crossing accidents.

"To have lost so many lives of South African workers is disheartening, almost to a similar incident that involved unsuspecting school children some years ago," chairperson Dikeledi Magadzi said in a statement.

"Agencies within the Department of Transport must move to ensure that such a similar accident does not re-occur."

Ten school children died and four were seriously injured at the crossing in August 2010.

Taxi driver Jacob Humphreys was subsequently convicted of 10 counts of culpable homicide following the horror crash involving his vehicle and a train.

"The RSR should thoroughly investigate the circumstances of this kind of carnage exactly in the same spot, only a few years apart," said Magadzi on Friday.

Metrorail spokesperson, Zino Mihi, put the accident down to "human error".

"There are booms and a camera, but the bakkie ignored the signals. It was not their time to cross," she said.

Condolences were extended to the families from both the RSR and the Transport Portfolio Committee.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mavis to the rescue: 'SAA air hostess personified Ubuntu when she tied crying baby to her back'

2018-04-27 16:51

Inside News24

 
/News
Metro cop caught on camera in vicious fist fight
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 19:37 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

Cape Town 15:48 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 25 2018-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 