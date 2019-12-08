 

Rain causes havoc as flash floods hit Potch, Gauteng on alert

2019-12-08 16:21

Azarrah Karrim

David Tembe - sourced

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a flood warning for parts of Gauteng due to persistent rain that has brought traffic on the N12 between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp to a standstill. 

Gauteng and other inland provinces have been experiencing high levels of rainfall since Wednesday.  

According to Mbavhi Maliage from the SAWS, rainfall in Gauteng over the past few days have heightened the risk for flooding, however, there have been no reports of such incidents yet.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned of flooding on the M1 north and south.

JMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said: "There was flooding on the M1 north and south double-decker; however, the freeway is now clear again. But because of the constant rain, motorists are advised to drive with caution as there is a possibility of more flooding on many of the roads [on Sunday]."

Maliage said while more rain is expected, the risk should decrease by Wednesday when the rain is expected to slow down, despite cloudy weather.

 
