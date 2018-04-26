Rain floods Cape Town roads as cold front hits - with more rain expected

Rain has caused localised flooding on the roads in Cape Town. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Overnight rain in parched Cape Town has resulted in flash flooding and the closure of some roads in the city.

"I don't have much information for you. I only [know] about flooding in Koeberg Road," provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre said multiple roads were flooded in Cape Town.

"Numerous roadways are flooded across the metropole. Roadways in urban areas have [been] really blocked," spokesperson Charlotte Powell told News24 on Thursday morning.

She highlighted parts of the N1 and N2, as well as 35th Street and Halt Road in Elsies River, as having localised flooding.

Informal settlements in low-lying areas were also subjected to flooding.

"Informal settlements in low-lying areas are always a concern for us. They are in discomfort. We will be making assessments this morning and standby crews are out on roads already," said Powell.

On social media, Twitter users highlighted flooding on the roads around Cape Town.

The South African Weather Service predicted an 80% chance of rain for Thursday, as a strong cold front made landfall.

The city is in the grip of a drought that has seen dam levels drop to just 20% and strict water restrictions being imposed on residents.

In terms of traffic, Google Maps showed typical strong delays on the N1 heading into the city as well as on the N2 at the Mowbray Golf Club and the M5 north-bound past Athlone.

The M3 up toward the Wynberg Hill is also slow-moving.

Traffic movement in Cape Town is also compounded by a national bus strike that has left several thousand commuters stranded.

Cape Town - #FLOODING Edgemead Drive, near Bosmansdam Road - avoid this route pic.twitter.com/IIB4eA8TKJ — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) April 26, 2018

When my road is flooded and I can't get out of my garage to get to work! @CityofCT #capetownflood #capetownrain pic.twitter.com/9i69ldC6d5 — Sumi (@SumiSingh28) April 26, 2018

Cape Town - Flooding at Victoria Road & N2, Somerset West. All eastbound lanes flooded before the N2intersection © 26•04•2018 — johan willemse (@insulter1) April 26, 2018

Reports of flooding all across cape town this morning after that storm earlier. pic.twitter.com/IdYbJHnfgc — Quinton Mtyala (@mtyala) April 26, 2018

Flooding at Jan Van Riebeeck Rd / Jan Smuts Rd / Epping Avenue in Parow. Whole intersection flooded, drive carefully. — City of CT Alerts (@CityofCTAlerts) April 26, 2018

Flooding at Victoria Rd & N2, Somerset West. All eastbound lanes flooded before the N2 intersection. — City of CT Alerts (@CityofCTAlerts) April 26, 2018

Rockfalls on Chapman’s Peak Drive. Road closed in both directions, use alternative route. — City of CT Alerts (@CityofCTAlerts) April 26, 2018

