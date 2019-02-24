 

Rally for former correctional services commissioner Vernie Petersen after state capture inquiry asked to probe his death

2019-02-24 07:17

Correspondent

Former correctional services commissioner Vernie Petersen. (Image via Facebook)

Former correctional services commissioner Vernie Petersen. (Image via Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A rally is being planned to honour former correctional services commissioner Vernie Petersen, following revelations at the commission of inquiry into state capture that he tried to clean up corruption at the department.

The #Justice4Vernie group, started by Petersen's friends and family members, announced the rally and said it would be held to recognise Petersen's anti-corruption stance.

It is expected to take place at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on March 2 and the speakers are expected to include former finance minister Trevor Manuel, former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke and Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.

#Justice4Vernie came to life after Cope spokesperson and former ANC MP Dennis Bloem testified before the state capture commission earlier in February.

READ: ANC knew of 'havoc' and they did nothing, Dennis Bloem tells Zondo commission

Bloem testified that Petersen tried to clean up the department and "hated" corruption, but that he was suddenly moved to the Department of Sport and Recreation after only a year at correctional services.

According to the group, Peterson spent a week in hospital before undergoing a routine procedure. He became ill and died in Pretoria on February 27, 2011.

He was survived by his widow June, two sons Ruari and Dylan and three grandchildren.

Bloem asked the commission's chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to investigate Petersen's "sudden and unexplained" death.

In a statement, #Justice4Vernie said Petersen fought tooth and nail against corruption at the Department of Correctional Services and refused to sign dodgy tenders.  

"Vernie tried in vain to ensure that the correct procedures were followed in readvertising the food contract rather than being forced to extend the existing Bosasa contract. Neither his colleagues in senior management, nor the [former] Minister of Correctional Services, Ngconde Balfour, supported him," the group said in a statement.

ALSO READ: #Justice4Vernie calls on state capture inquiry chair to probe 'sudden death'

"After several clashes with Balfour and the senior management, Vernie was moved to the Department of Sport and Recreation."

In a letter of support to the state capture commission, #Justice4Vernie said that Bloem's testimony and that of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi reminded them of the "awful period that Vernie and his family had to endure simply because he did the right thing".

"He served our country and government with the utmost dignity and ethical behaviour and should not have been vilified, victimised and subjected to death threats in the way that he had been."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bosasa  |  dennis bloem  |  vernie petersen  |  state capture inquiry  |  state capture  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC North West's rival structures agree to work as one after intervention

2019-02-23 21:57

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Eskom's Jabu Mabuza testifies
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 23 February Lottery draw 2019-02-23 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 