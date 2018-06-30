 

Ramaphosa, 4 ministers in Mauritania for AU summit tackling corruption

2018-06-30 20:25

Tammy Petersen

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa along with four ministers have arrived in Mauritania for an AU Heads of State summit aimed at tackling corruption in Africa, the Presidency said on Saturday

The 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government will be held over Saturday and Sunday. It is themed "Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation".

The Presidency said in a statement that the two-day event presents a unique opportunity to reflect on and address specific challenges related to the fight against corruption on the continent.

"This AU Summit is expected to deliberate on a number of issues, including the institutional reform and financing of the African Union; peace and security on the continent; developments related to the African Continental Free Trade Area; the African common position on negotiations of a new cooperation agreement between the African, Caribbean and Pacific developing countries and the European Union (EU) post-2020; and the adoption of the 2019 AU Budget."

It said that consideration would also be given to the appointment of four judges to the African Court on Human and People's Rights; five members of the AU Commission on International Law; four members of the African Committee of Experts on the rights and welfare of the child; and the Vice-President of the Council of the Pan-African University.

"President Ramaphosa will today participate in a meeting of the AU High-Level Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan on the margins of the summit.

"He is also expected to participate in an event to mark the centenary celebration of former President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela."

International Relations and Cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu, Defence and Military Veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Trade and Industry minister Rob Davies and deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele are accompanying Ramaphosa.

