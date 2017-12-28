 

Ramaphosa a 'deeply compromised capitalist billionaire' – Saftu

2017-12-28 22:30

James de Villiers

Cyril Ramaphosa (AFP)

Cyril Ramaphosa (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will not improve South Africa and joblessness will continue under his reign, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said on Thursday evening. 

In its end-of-year statement, the country's second-largest labour union labelled Ramaphosa "a deeply compromised capitalist billionaire" with "hands stained with the blood of the 34 victims of Marikana". 

"In order to appease the credit rating agencies and international investors [Ramaphosa] will have to appear to be taking action against the blatant forms of corruption, while at the same time ensuring that the inherently corrupt and exploitative monopoly capitalist system survives intact," Saftu said. 

It said "the radical-sounding resolutions passed by the ANC at Nasrec" would "remain dead in the water" in the same way that resolutions passed in Polokwane in 2007 and in Mangaung in 2012 have.

"The 50-50 split in the (ANC) leadership means endless bickering and not the decisive action required to lead our country out of the quagmire the ANC itself has placed the country in," the union said in reference to the apparently divided ANC national executive committee.

Major demonstrations planned

The union also criticised President Jacob Zuma's "[opportunistic] conversion to the idea of free tertiary education". 

"Even if more money can be found for tertiary education, it will be at the cost of even bigger cuts in spending on other areas of education, healthcare, transport, social grants and infrastructure projects," the union said. 

Representing an estimated 700 000 workers and founded by ousted Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, the union said the only way to bring meaningful change was by taking "the fight to the streets". 

"We are preparing for a national strike and major demonstrations throughout 2018."

Saftu promised to make protests "more militant and in some cases violent". 

"[In] 2018 we shall see a true mobilisation against the status quo that has condemned the majority to squalor and hopelessness," the union said. 

Read more on:    saftu  |  anc  |  cyril ramaphosa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fourth person drowns in Cape Town as city braces for New Year's Eve weekend

2017-12-28 22:21

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: We begged the paramedic, we never assaulted her - Pastor Mboro
 

Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?

Have you ever felt that familiar feeling when looking at your wife or girlfriend, wondering if maybe they remind you of someone? There is probably a good chance that they resemble your mother

 
 

You won't want to miss...

The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara
WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs
WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 27 2017-12-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 