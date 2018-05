What To Read Next

Residents trying to put the fire out. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

A shack caught fire in the Tswelopele informal settlement in Tembisa on Friday as President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking about the need to electrify the area and provide residents with decent houses.

As Ramaphosa was ending off his speech, residents started rushing to the shack a short distance away as they saw dark smoke bellowing.

The residents started helping the family who lived there and grabbed buckets of water in an attempt to put out the fire.



Other residents rushed into the shack to rescue what was left of the family's belongings.

Ramaphosa and other ANC leaders dashed off to the next stop in their campaign.

The ANC is on an electioneering campaign - dubbed 'Thuma Mina' (Send me) in Ekurhuleni on Gauteng's East Rand.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by a primus stove.

Emergency services arrived on the scene later