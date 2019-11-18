 

Ramaphosa appoints 15 new High Court judges

2019-11-18 12:23

Azarrah Karrim

High Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed 15 new judges in various divisions of the High Court.

In a statement on Monday, Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said the Judicial Services Commission had met in October to interview candidates for the High Court bench and the Electoral Court. 

The process was chaired by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Based on the commission's recommendations, the following people have been appointed:

Justice Ronald Deon Hendricks as a Deputy Judge President of the North West Division of the High Court, with effect from December 1, 2019;

Advocate Phillip Horatius Sigqolo Zilwa SC as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Bisho, with effect from June 1, 2020;

Advocate Motilal Sunil Rugunanan as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Grahamstown, with effect from December 1, 2019;

Justice Bulelwa Myra Pakati as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Port Elizabeth, with effect from January 1, 2020;

Advicate Nyameko Wellman Gqamana SC as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Port Elizabeth, with effect from January 1, 2020;

Nokuthula Sylvia Daniso SC as a Judge of the Free State Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1, 2020;

Advocate Avrille Maier-Frawley as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect January 1, 2020;

David Makhoba as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1, 2020;

Advocate Moleboheng Mamorena Pascalina Mdalana-Mayisela as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1, 2020;

Shanaaz Christine Mia as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1, 2020;

Marcus Lekgaloa Senyatsi as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1, 2020;

Elmarie Van Der Schyff as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1, 2020;

Advocate Rean Strydom SC as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from January 1, 2020;

Advocate Deidre Susan Kusevitsky as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from December 1, 2019; and

Advicate Hayley Maud Slingers as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from December 1, 2019.

"The President has expressed his appreciation to the Judicial Services Commission for identifying Justices who are capable of serving the nation and has expressed his best wishes to the newly appointed Judges in their new roles," Diko said. 

OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  

