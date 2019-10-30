 

Ramaphosa appoints new KZN DPP

2019-10-30 16:07

Sesona Ngqakamba

Elaine Zungu has been appointed as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court. (iStock)

Elaine Zungu has been appointed as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa has named advocate Elaine Zungu as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court.

Zungu's appointment comes into effect on Friday.

The DPP has been appointed in terms of sections 6(2) and 9(1) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act 32 of 1998 in consultation with the National Director of Public Prosecutions and justice minister.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said Zungu's appointment was in line with the president's commitment to strengthen the criminal justice system.

Diko said she had extensive prosecutorial and managerial experience as well as extensive experience in the law fraternity.

She added Ramaphosa was satisfied, within the context of the NPA Act, that Zungu was "a fit and proper person - with due regard to her experience, conscientiousness and integrity - to be entrusted with the responsibilities of the office concerned".

Read more on:    dpp  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  durban
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town church youth leader, Kent Locke who posed as a teen girl to entice boys to send him explicit images, gets 10 years

2019-10-30 16:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Stun grenades, water cannons fired in Cape Town as police forcibly remove foreign nationals
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:08 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Langa 17:07 PM
Road name: N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Ten winners on Tuesday 2019-10-29 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 