 

Ramaphosa assures SA: Government is fixing NPA, SARS

2020-03-03 19:56

Jan Gerber

President Cyril Ramaphosa (GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that the government is taking steps to resurrect key institutions like the the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Ramaphosa told a briefing with the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association (PGA) in Cape Town that his administration acted quickly to stop the rot in in these institutions. 

The president added that he will not interfere with judicial processes, saying that a president should never do that. 

"This obviously is an ongoing process because it took years to weaken them and put them under severe negative pressure," Ramaphosa said. "And now it requires persistence and it also requires constant vigilance.

"It's not going to be a one-day process and many of us, obviously, wanted it to be done and dusted in just one day. The weakening happened over a period, as you well know. And you were at the centre of revealing quite a lot of what happened," he told the journalists.

Public pressure

He said he understood the strong public pressure for those implicated in state capture to face justice because it would send a strong signal that the "era of impunity is over". He said it will build and rebuild public confidence in the country and help restore trust in law enforcement institutions.

"Now, as the president, and also as members of the executive, even yourselves as the media, we cannot and should not be making the decisions on investigations and prosecutions.

"Our role is to ensure that the relevant institutions are effectively resourced. Our role is to ensure that they are strengthened, they are supported, they are not weakened, they are not undermined and that they perform their constitutional mandate without any fear, prejudice or favour.

READ | Ramaphosa 'most interested' in possible sale of Eskom power stations

"This is what our Constitution dictates. And I have often said that the day, as people are urging now, you know, you must take action, you must prosecute and all of that – and I've said the day a president does that, it is time to run for the hills.

"Because it basically means that the president acts as judge and executioner and everything else, and our Constitution does not prescribe that."

He said for this to succeed a "strong social compact for change" must be built.

He also said the Zondo commission into state capture must be allowed to finish its work.

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  cape town  |  npa  |  sars
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Another scuffle breaks out between EFF, security personnel in EC legislature

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Model loses job after inappropriately touching waitress
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 19:44 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 19:43 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
R413K in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2020-03-02 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 