President Cyril Ramaphosa will most likely be celebrating his 66th birthday in Ethiopia after arriving in the country on Saturday morning for the 11th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

In a statement issued by the ANC on Saturday, the governing party wished its president a happy birthday, saying that many in the movement and the country look up to Ramaphosa "as we continue on your revolutionary path to change this country for the better".

"On his special day, the ANC calls on Cde Ramaphosa to remain focused and seized with the important task of land expropriation without compensation and radical socio-economic transformation," said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

"May God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more strength, wisdom and tenacity as you steer our country towards economic emancipation."