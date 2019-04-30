 

Ramaphosa declares national period of mourning for SA flood victims

2019-04-30 20:43

Kamva Somdyala

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed that the SA flag fly at half-mast at every station in the country from May 1 to 7 as a mark of respect and to observe seven days of mourning for those who lost their lives in floods that ravaged the country over the past week.

Durban and Port St Johns were rocked by heavy rains and flooding last week and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu announced on Monday that the estimated damage was R1.1bn so far.

Additionally, the eThekwini damage alone was estimated to be more than R685m.

Ramaphosa visited affected areas and communities in KZN last week, conveying his condolences to those who lost loved ones and assuring those who were displaced that the government would make relief funds available.

"The president has expressed the profound appreciation of the government and people of South Africa for the messages of support received from governments around the world in relation to the recent floods," spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.

Addressing the media on Monday, Mchunu said the death toll for the floods had reached 70 in the metro after the body of a young man was recovered in eTshelimnyama near Mariannhill.

Day of prayer and mourning 

A total of 1 469 people were displaced and they had to be housed temporarily in community halls or by their neighbours or relatives. More than 50 people were injured and had to be treated in hospital.

A provincial day of prayer and mourning to show solidarity with the bereaved families and to pray for people who died is expected to be held at the Curries Fountain Sports Field in Durban on Thursday. 

Mchunu said the provincial executive had resolved to classify the province a disaster area "because the province alone cannot cope with these incidents".

"The provincial executive has also resolved that relevant stakeholders must ensure infrastructure that will be utilised for elections is restored to normalcy without further delays," he added.

Mchunu also revealed that a task team had been appointed to co-ordinate all support, which included burials. 

The eThekwini metro has also set up a dedicated support desk at the eThekwini Disaster Management Centre for all the bereaved families.

The support desk has a hotline that can be reached at 031 367 0094.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  floods
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We'll run it better after May 8' - Magashule campaigns in Khayelitsha

2019-04-30 19:58

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, April 30 7 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 