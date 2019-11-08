 

Ramaphosa declares special provincial funeral for Xolani Gwala

2019-11-08 20:20

Sesona Ngqakamba

Xolani Gwala. (Gallo Images)

Video

Veteran radio personality Xolani Gwala will receive a special provincial official category two funeral, the Presidency said on Friday.

Gwala will be laid to rest at Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. 

The 44-year-old died in the early hours of last Friday morning, following a lengthy battle with colon cancer, Channel24 reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the official funeral and instructed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday evening.

"We have lost a youthful veteran in an important sector in our country. As a professional who qualified in the mid-1990s, Xolani Gwala carried with him the values of our transition to democracy – the values of listening and being open to views that conflict with or offend your own, and a focus on solution," Ramaphosa said.

The Presidency announced that Gwala's special provincial funeral would also involve ceremonial elements by the South African Police Service.

The Radio 702 talk show host was remembered in multiple memorial services this week that were attended by veteran journalists, peers, politicians and listeners of the radio station. 

Among those who spoke of Gwala's humility and calm nature was Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, Gwala’s close friend and fellow broadcaster Robert Marawa, and his close confidante advocate Muzi Sikhakhane. 

xolani gwala  |  durban  |  media
