Ramaphosa declares special provincial funeral for Xolani Gwala

Friends, family and colleagues of veteran radio personality Xolani Gwala are bidding him farewell at the first of two memorial services to be held in his honour.

Veteran radio personality Xolani Gwala will receive a special provincial official category two funeral, the Presidency said on Friday.

Gwala will be laid to rest at Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The 44-year-old died in the early hours of last Friday morning, following a lengthy battle with colon cancer, Channel24 reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the official funeral and instructed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday evening.

