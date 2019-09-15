Ramaphosa deploys special envoys to African heads of state over tensions in South Africa

President
Cyril Ramaphosa is sending special envoys to deliver messages of solidarity to
several heads of state and governments across Africa amid tensions and violence
in the country.
"The
special envoys will deliver a message from President Ramaphosa regarding the
incidents of violence that recently erupted in some parts South Africa, which
have manifested in attacks on foreign nationals and destruction of
property," spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Sunday.
The
team, which includes Jeff Radebe, Ambassador Kingsley Mmabolo, and Dr Khulu
Mbatha are expected to visit Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the
Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. This
comes after widespread tensions across the country, in which people have looted
both foreign and South African-owned shops while calling for an end to drug
syndicates, News24 reported.
According to the Presidency, the special envoys are tasked with "reassuring fellow African countries that South Africa is committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and solidarity".
In
addition, the action is also meant to reaffirm South Africa's commitment to the
rule of law.
"The
special envoys will brief governments in the identified African countries about
the steps that the South African government is taking to bring a stop to the
attacks and to hold the perpetrators to account," Diko said.
The
communique from the Presidency comes a day after Ramaphosa was booed at former
Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's memorial in Harare on Saturday as he took
to the podium, News24 reported.
Ramaphosa
acknowledged there was a problem in his country and apologised to those caught
in the sporadic violence that has sparked across parts of South Africa over the
past two weeks.
"I
stand before you as a fellow African, to express my regret and to apologise for
what has happened in our country," said Ramaphosa.
He
was one of many African leaders who spoke at 95-year-old Mugabe's memorial
service.
Mugabe
died in Singapore last week in hospital.
Ramaphosa
must apologise to all Africans
Ellen
Chimz from Harare said she was happy to hear the apology. She explained why she
participated in the booing of Ramaphosa.
"We
are very angry about what South Africans are doing; we must unite, not kill one
another. We are human beings like them," she said.
"They
must not kill people like dogs," added Chimz.
Another
Harare native, Malik Mperieki, dismissed the apology, raising concern over the
lives of roughly 20% of the Zimbabwean nation who have headed south seeking
better opportunities amid a struggling economy and a battle to find good
employment.
"An
apology [is] not sufficient, it needs more action, we need arrests, to show
there is a personal feeling, a state motive to ensure our brothers in South
Africa are safe," said an agitated Mperieki.
Mperieki
also criticised South Africa's intelligence, saying it felt like it was not
responsive enough when attempting to counter or address the ongoing spate of
violence.
An
elder, Jerry Dearo, said there was no room for xenophobia on a continent that
needed to work together to achieve true liberation and prosperity.
"He
should continue with the apology, apologise to all countries and they should
never do that again," he said, referring to the xenophobic violence.
Meanwhile,
Mugabe's nephew Leo Mugabe said his uncle’s remains will be taken to the former
statesman's home village in Zvimba.
Mugabe
will be laid to rest in 30 days, when a mausoleum will be completed and ready
for his burial.
Leo
Mugabe, speaking to Zimpapers TV network from Mugabe's blue-roofed mansion,
said his uncle's remains would leave at 09:00 for Zvimba so people at the
village can pay their respects.
He
said it would be returned on Monday to Harare, where it will be reserved until
he is buried at Heroes Acre.
"No
rituals taking place per se, the chiefs will clap hands and tell the ancestors
what is taking place," the younger Mugabe explained, saying the trip to
Zvimba is to give his people access.
The
blue roof mansion will also remain open to the public throughout this period to
allow people to pay their respects and offer condolences to the family in the
lead-up to Mugabe’s burial.