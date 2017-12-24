 

Ramaphosa determined to build an economy that 'serves all people'

2017-12-24 23:53

Mxolisi Mngadi

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. (Gallo Images)

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Deputy President and newly elected ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed government's determination to build an economy that serves "all our people".

In his first Christmas message as the party's leader on Christmas Eve, Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans "to enter the New Year determined to redouble our efforts to build a society in which all are safe, secure and feel valued".

"We need to work together as social partners to focus on our economy by removing all the obstacles to investment and move South Africa to a higher level of growth. The signs of recovery are there and we must all do all we can to ensure that we turn our economy around," he said.

Ramaphosa who recently succeeded President Jacob Zuma as ANC president said the National Development Plan needed to be implemented "with energy as well as with great urgency".

"Our Vision 2030 remains the blueprint for inclusive growth, social cohesion and prosperity for all. Under this Plan we will continue to develop skills that can help our country realise its developmental goals and address labour market issues," he said.

Ramaphosa said more skilled managers, professionals, technicians, engineers and artisans.

"We therefore encourage those who will be receiving their matric results in the next few days to investigate the possibilities that await them at universities, TVET colleges as well as community colleges," he said. 

Also read: Khoisan Four head home for Christmas after Ramaphosa meeting

During the country's 23 years of democracy, government, social partners and active citizens have created a South Africa where the provision of social services and amenities has helped to confront the legacy of apartheid, he said.

"New schools, hospitals, clinics, factories, bridges, dams and airports tell the story of a South Africa that has indeed moved forward," he said.

He said 2017 was a year in which, despite progress in many important areas that government has made, they continued to see the devastating effect of unemployment on individuals, families and communities.

"That is why, as we reflect on the achievements and challenges of the last year, we must reaffirm our determination to build an economy that serves all our people," he said.

Ramaphosa said it was a special honour for him to join South Africans on the eve of Christmas 2017, "at a time when all of us are devoting our attention to family and friends and celebrating the season of goodwill and peace".

Also read: Top six: What new leaders mean for the ANC

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril ­ramaphosa  |  politics  |  economy

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Factory fire in Cape Town contained

2017-12-24 22:12

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: A News24 Festive Season special - politicians 'sing' Last Christmas
 

WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs

We have picked some of our favourite Victoria's Secret holiday jams from the last couple of years.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
10 hair removal methods for guys
6 health lessons men can learn from women
What occupations are most likely to divorce?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 20:18 PM
Road name: Du Toitskloof

Paarl 20:17 PM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 23 2017-12-23 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 