 

Ramaphosa expected to deliver keynote address at national Reconciliation Day celebration

2018-12-16 10:18

Correspondent

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Gallo Images/Veli Nhlapo)

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Gallo Images/Veli Nhlapo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address on Sunday at the national Day of Reconciliation celebration at the Walter Sisulu University Stadium in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, the Presidency said in a statement.

"The 2018 Day of Reconciliation marks the 24th anniversary of this national day and will be celebrated under the theme: 'The year of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu: Liberators for reconciliation'."

According to the statement, Day of Reconciliation aims to promote national unity, social cohesion, constitutional democracy, human rights and equality by highlighting and advancing the constitutional values and principles that bind together all South Africans.

Rallying point

"This year’s commemoration of Day of Reconciliation is a highlight of the year in which South Africa and the global community have observed the centenary of the birth of founding president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Mama Albertina Sisulu, who for most of their lives fought to advance human rights, unity and racial and gender equality in South Africa.

"Day of Reconciliation will also be a rallying point for the #IAMTHE FLAG campaign, launched earlier this month by Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa to highlight the importance of our national symbols and to encourage South Africans to embrace the national flag as an element of reconciliation among all South Africans."

The presidency said the national flag is one of symbols that represent South African values, the struggle for liberation and aspirations for a better South Africa. It also characterises diversity, unity and pride as a nation.

"The December 16 celebrations will be attended by communities from all over the Eastern Cape and other parts of South Africa and gates to the venue will open at 08:00.

"The programme for the day includes a cultural programme with performances by range of artists and groups." 

Read more on:    cyril rampahosa  |  port elizabeth
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Horror crash in North West claims 11 lives

2018-12-16 09:35

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: A messy week for Mabe and the return of 'president' Hlaudi
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 09:35 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 05:54 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 15 December Lottery draw 2018-12-15 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 