Ramaphosa expected to welcome Boks at Union Buildings as Webb Ellis Cup parade starts

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to welcome the Rugby World Cup champion Springboks at the Union Buildings in Arcadia, Pretoria, on Thursday.



The visit to the capital city will mark the start of the Springboks' national parade of the Webb Ellis Cup.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said the public were welcome to head out to Government Avenue to witness the event and catch a glimpse of the famous trophy, which South Africa has secured for the third time since 1995.

The team landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday and were overwhelmingly welcomed by thousands of supporters who were clad in their green and gold Springbok caps and T-shirts, while some proudly waved the national flag.

The Boks have not only come back from the World Cup triumphant, but have also been named World Rugby's Team of the Year while coach Rassie Erasmus garnered Coach of the Year, and flank Pieter-Steph du Toit got Player of the Year.

The president is expected to receive the Springboks from 07:00 for an hour, while the parade will start from 10:00 to 11:00, entering Tshwane via the N4, before moving to Johannesburg and Soweto later in the day.

Here are the dates and times of the parades that are expected in different provinces until Monday, November 11:

Pretoria, Thursday, November 7 (10:00 to 11:00)

- Enter Tshwane via N4 (Witbank Freeway)

- Turn left in Gordon/Jan Shoba

- Right into Burnett Street

- Left into Park Street

- Left into Kirkness Street, past Loftus Versfeld

- Right into Lynnwood via Areyeng route through Sunnyside

- Right into Paul Kruger Street, around Church Square

- Right into Madiba Street

- Stop at Tshwane House to meet the mayor

- 14th Avenue via Sisulu Street

Johannesburg, November 7 (13:30 to 14:15)

- N1 Western Bypass. Take M1 to Smit Street

- Take Exit 12 from De Villiers Graaff highway/M1

- Continue on Smit Street Drive to Simmonds Street

- Team stops at FNB offices

- Right into Anderson Street

- Left to Soweto highway/M70

Soweto, November 7 (15:00 to 16:00)

- Bara to Maponya Mall

- Straight along Chris Hani to Koma Road and Jabulani Mall

- Bolani Road to Hector Peterson Memorial

- Drive down and join Klipspruit Valley Road

- Drive behind Orlando Stadium

- At the traffic light turn right

Durban, November 8 (10:00 to 12:00)

- Depart from City Hall

- Follow Anton Lembede Street

- Right on Joseph Nduli Street

- Right on Dr Pixley Kaseme Street

- Left on Stalwart Simelane Street

- Left on Braam Fischer

- Right on Samora Machel

East London, November 9 (10:00 to 14:00)

- Depart from City Hall

- Follow Oxford Street

- NY Express

- Turns into Mdantsane Access Road

- Spine Road

- Left on Jiba

Port Elizabeth, November 10 (10:00 to 13:00)

- Depart City Hall

- New Brighton

- Kwazakhele-Wolman Stadium

- Zwide

- Motherwell Peace Park

- Uitenhage

- Green Acres Mall

Cape Town (Langa), November 11 (10:00 to 11:00)

- Jakes Gerwel Drive

- Left on Washington Street

- Left on Bhunga Avenue

- Left on Ndabeni Street

- Into Rhodes

- Back onto Washington Street

Cape Town, November 11 (11:30 to 13:00)

- Depart from City Hall

- Darling Street, right into Adderley Street

- Along Adderley, left turn into Strand Street

- Up Strand Street and left into Long Street

- Along Long Street, right into Buitensingel

- Up Buitensingel and right into Loop Street

- Right into Hans Strijdom Avenue

- Left turn into Heerengracht at the Fountain Circle

- Right turn into Hertzog Boulevard