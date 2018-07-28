 

Ramaphosa extends condolences following death of renowned cardiologist

2018-07-28 14:36

Mxolisi Mngadi

Professor Bongani Mayosi (PHOTO: Nasief Manie)

Professor Bongani Mayosi (PHOTO: Nasief Manie)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the death of renowned South African cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi was not only a loss to his family "but to the country as a whole".

"On behalf of government and South Africans as a whole, we convey our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and relatives, and the health science fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

Mayosi, who was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and an A-rated National Research Foundation researcher, died on Friday.

He was also honoured with the Order of Mapungubwe in silver for his achievements in the international arena which have served South Africa's interests.

Read: Bongani Mayosi: Healing hearts, making history

National Orders are the highest awards that a country, through its president, bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals.

In a statement posted on UCT's website on Friday, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said the university was in touch with Mayosi’s family, "who is appreciative of all messages of support and condolences, but requests that their privacy be respected during this difficult time".

"The family will liaise with the university for further communication at the appropriate time," said Phakeng.

 

Read more on:    uct  |  bongani mayosi  |  cyril rama­phosa  |  cape town  |  health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Elderly farmer attacked and robbed in Limpopo

2018-07-28 13:46

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH LIVE: Zuma appears in Pietermaritzburg High Court on corruption charges
 

This blind kitty instantly fell in love with her human and our hearts can’t deal

Last November, a kitten named June showed up at the Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG) in the seaside suburb of Hout Bay in Cape Town, South Africa.

 

Paws

Why do dogs eat grass?
Trip to the beach turns deadly for beloved dog
Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018
Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 27 2018-07-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 