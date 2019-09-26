Ramaphosa, former Nigerian president Obasanjo ‘reflect’ on wave of violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo reflected on "recent events" in South Africa during a courtesy call on Thursday.

This after a wave of violence and looting hit business hubs in Gauteng.

"Former president Obasanjo expressed his sincere appreciation of President Ramaphosa's recent appointment of a team of special envoys who have in the past few days visited a number of fellow African states to deliver a message from the president regarding the incidents of violence," said Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko.

"In the meeting, the leaders engaged on misconceptions created about the situation in South Africa that gave the impression that Nigerian nationals in particular had been victimised. No loss of life was reported among Nigerian nationals in South Africa during this period."

South Africa had experienced a wave of protests, in which communities looted both foreign and South African-owned shops while calling for an end to drug syndicates, News24 previously reported.

Gauteng has been the hardest hit, with sporadic violence occurring across all three of its big metros.

About 700 people were arrested following the conflict.

According to Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, 10 of the 12 people who were killed in the week of unrest and violence were South Africans,

Evidence presented to Mapisa-Nqakula had ostensibly not shown that foreign nationals were being targeted because of their nationality, but rather "acts of criminality".

On Thursday, Obasanjo also presented Ramaphosa with a copy of Democracy Works: Rewiring Politics to Africa's Advantage, which he had co-authored with Greg Mills of the Brenthurst Foundation in South Africa; Jeffrey Herbst, a celebrated Africanist; and Tendai Biti, the former finance minister of Zimbabwe, Diko said.

"President Ramaphosa thanked the former president for working hard and still having the energy to write and contribute to current debates about the development of Africa," Diko said.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen