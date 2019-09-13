Ramaphosa, four ministers to attend Mugabe's funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be accompanied by a delegation made up of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo when he attends the state funeral of former president Robert Mugabe in Harare, Zimababwe, on Saturday.

"The president's attendance signifies South Africa's regard and gratitude for the role played by the late former president Mugabe in his capacity as leader of Zimbabwe's pre-independence liberation movement and as president of the Republic of Zimbabwe in support of South Africa's struggle against apartheid," presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Friday.

Mugabe died last week at the age of 95 in a Singaporean hospital.

Various African leaders are expected to attend his funeral on Saturday, which is expected to be followed by a burial at Heroes' Acre in Harare.

Compiled by Vanessa Banton