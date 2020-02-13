 

Ramaphosa: Govt to invest R1.4bn to modernise Prasa

2020-02-13 23:30

Lizeka Tandwa

President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address in Parliament. (Sumaya Hisham/AFP).

President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address in Parliament. (Sumaya Hisham/AFP).

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africa's long-suffering train commuters can soon look forward to a smooth ride.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would boost the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) rail network by R1.4bn.

He made this announcement during his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the National Assembly on Thursday night.

Ramaphosa said the government's investment in Prasa would ensure the rail network was modernised. 

He added the Central line in the Western Cape and Mabopane line in Pretoria were now closed for essential refurbishment and upgrades.

READ | Finance minister to give details of state bank, sovereign wealth fund in Budget - Ramaphosa

"We are investing R1.4bn in each of these lines to provide a safe, reliable and affordable service. Work underway on other lines includes station upgrades, parkway replacements, new signalling systems and overhead electrical traction upgrades."

Earlier in the month, the Department of Transport estimated it had lost R364m due to either the torching of trains, vandalism of power stations, public disorder, train collisions or floods.SAA, which is currently under the control of business rescue practitioners, also featured in Ramaphosa's speech. 

ALSO READ | Restructured flag carrier SAA must be independently sustainable, says Ramaphosa

He said the presidential state-owned enterprise (SOE) council would undertake a process of rationalisation to ensure SOEs served strategic economic or developmental purposes.

Ramaphosa added the extent of capture, corruption and mismanagement at SOEs were most evident at SAA.

The business rescue practitioners, who made the unpopular decision of cutting most domestic routes, were expected to unveil their plans for restructuring the airline in the next few weeks, he said.

"In the interests of South Africa's aviation industry and our economy, it is essential that a future restructured airline is commercially and operationally sustainable and is not dependent on further government funding."

At the beginning of November, Fin24 reported SAA was said to be scrambling to obtain R2bn before the end of the month.

At the time of SAA going into business rescue, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said in a statement he envisioned some existing lenders would provide R2bn in post-(business rescue) commencement finance guaranteed by the state and "repayable out of future budget appropriations in order for the business rescue process to commence and to enable SAA to continue to operate".

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  parliament  |  sona 2020
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa promises free data for low-income South Africans

2020-02-13 23:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Promises, disruptions and plans: News24's Adriaan Basson and Tshidi Madia unpack SONA 2020 live from Parliament
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Edgemead 18:25 PM
Road name: Bosmansdam Road Both Ways

Both Ways
Brackenfell 18:24 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four players walk away with jackpot 2020-02-12 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 