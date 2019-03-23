 

Ramaphosa hands out title deeds to Griqua descendants

2019-03-23 17:20

Kamva Somdyala

President Cyril Ramaphosa adresses community members in Citrusdal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa adresses community members in Citrusdal. (Twitter/@MYANC)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised farm workers in Ebenhaeser, Western Cape, that government has committed to accelerating the process of land reform.

Ramaphosa was in the West Coast District Municipality town on Saturday to hand over title deeds for the 3 990 hectares of 178 Vanrhynsdorp Beeswater commercial farmland to descendants of the Griqua community who have established themselves on the farm since 1926.

Accompanied by Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, and Western Cape Premier, Helen Zille, Ramaphosa said the handover was a "triumph of cooperative governance, because the settlement of these claims would not have been possible without the close collaboration of local, provincial and national government".

Sustainable and enduring land reform

"People who had spent their lives on these farms were uprooted, evicted and shunted off to faraway and desolate settlements for their designated population group … The slow pace of reform has caused impatience among our people, and justifiably so.

"An interministerial committee has been established to oversee the accelerated land reform process, with a presidential advisory panel on hand to assist the committee in its work," said Ramaphosa.

The president told farm workers that returning land to its rightful owners was the first step towards sustainable and enduring land reform.

Optimistic about the country’s future

"It is a priority of this government to ensure that we provide the necessary support to communities who have had their land returned to them in order for it to be utilised productively and effectively, and to support our broader goals of agricultural growth and economic transformation."

Ramaphosa also said that land reform was imperative for social justice and the greater drive to grow South Africa’s economy and the creation of jobs.

He added that each time government witnesses the joy of communities who can return to their ancestors land, they become optimistic about the country’s future.

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  land reform
NEXT ON NEWS24X

23 injured in KZN taxi crash

2019-03-23 16:35

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
POLITICS PODCAST: Silly season sets in as SA edges closer to the May elections
Traffic Alerts
Bona, it's another jackpot on Daily Lotto! 2019-03-22 21:48 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 