 

Ramaphosa inauguration: Paratrooper taken for check up after crash landing

2019-05-25 13:18

Alex Mitchley

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Kopano Tlape/GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Kopano Tlape/GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A paratrooper who made a crash landing after parachuting into Loftus Versveld stadium for the presidential inauguration on Saturday, has been taken to 1 Military Hospital for a check-up. 

The paratrooper was one of four who parachuted into the stadium to hand over the preamble to President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

While coming in, the soldier crashed into a soft-shell mortar launcher on display just before the stage.

Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi told News24 that the soldier's condition was fine, but that he has been taken to 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria for a check-up. 

At least two soldiers have collapsed on the field while standing at attention in the sun. One of the soldiers was immobilised and stretchered off in a head brace. Both were taken out of the stadium by the SA Military Health Service.  

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pretoria  |  presidential inauguration  |  inauguration
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Don't you dare appoint Pravin' - Malema to Ramaphosa

2019-05-25 12:35

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One lucky winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-24 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 