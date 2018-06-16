Ramaphosa inherited an administration worse than apartheid – Bonang Mohale

CEO
of Business Leadership South Africa's Bonang Mohale says it's time the country
rebuilt institutions which have been "hollowed out and decimated"
over the past ten years.
Mohale was speaking at the
inaugural Inclusive Growth Forum held in the Drakensberg.
The three-day event is being hosted by former president Kgalema Motlanthe's
foundation.
Speaking as part of a panel,
Mohale said the business community should be more involved in the critical
developments of rebuilding institutions and policy formulation.
"Cyril inherits a public
administration that is worse than what we inherited in 1994 from the apartheid
system," Mohale told guests on Friday evening.
Also read: Governance is collapsing in SA – Ramaphosa
Mohale, who was one of former
President Jacob Zuma's fiercest critics, said Ramaphosa should not be expected
to rebuild the country on his own.
"We have to put our
shoulders to the wheel because as business
we are heavily invested in this country. It is as much our country as it
belongs to Matamela. It belongs to all of you patriotics,"
continued Mohale.
He reminded guests, most of whom
were captains of industry, politicians, religious and civil society leaders,
that the prize for liberation was "constant vigilance".
"As business we will never make the mistake of going to sleep
again," he said referring to the state capture.
The Gupta family has been accused
of having undue influence over Zuma, his executives and operations at some state-owned enterprises. It is alleged
through this they have siphoned billions of South Africans tax money.
"We will join hands with
civil society. We will become active citizens. Not only to hold publicly
elected officials to account, but also in the formulation of policy so that we
can demonstrate that we care deeply for the education of the black child,"
said Mohale.