 

Ramaphosa launches plan to revive economy in the Waterburg District

2019-11-27 20:21

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

President Cyril Ramaphosa (GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa (GCIS) (Siyabulela Duda)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa undertook a whirlwind visit to Limpopo on Monday and Tuesday to launch two separate but crucial programmes that could have a huge impact on the lives of hundreds of people in the province.

His visit was characterised by closed sessions with various stakeholders to convince them to buy into the vision of the multibillion-rand district development model.

This model is being piloted in the Waterburg District that was chosen to revive mining towns and agriculture which have been driving factors behind the economy of the area. The area has recently experienced increased unemployment especially among the youth.

At the launch of the district model in Lephalale on Tuesday, Ramaphosa indicated more than R25bn of the R360bn pledged by investors would be ploughed into the district for development.

"From now, there will be serious monitoring of the model. Those who bring corrupt activities will be asked to leave."

To loud applause, he also bemoaned the increasing dysfunction of municipalities.

"I think we have found a good model of development. From here, we will do the monitoring of all the districts," Ramaphosa said.

If successful, the development model could be launched in all 44 districts across the country.

Earlier in the week, Ramaphosa launched 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children in the same area.

It comes at a time when the province is still reeling after the kidnapping, rape and murder of 12-year-old schoolgirl Thandi Mampane and the murder of 21-year-old Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana in separate incidents.

Ramaphosa described gender-based violence as a "great shame" on society.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

IPID calls in Treasury's help to investigate premature closure of cases

2019-11-27 20:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Brazen thieves snatch laptops and cellphones from Vodacom store in Pretoria
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:50 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 20:44 PM
Road name: PSL SOCCER

More traffic reports
Someone just got R388k richer in the Daily Lotto jackpot draw 5 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 