 

Ramaphosa mourns death of 7 Sibanye-Stillwater miners

2018-05-05 11:46

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the death of seven mine workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein mine near Carletonville on the West Rand. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the death of seven mine workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein mine near Carletonville on the West Rand. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the death of seven mine workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein mine, near Carletonville on the West Rand on Saturday.

The death toll at the mine has risen to seven following initial reports that four workers had passed away.

Read: Sibanye-Stillwater death toll climbs to 7 as rescue operations wrap up

"As government and South Africans at large, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased workers, among whom are workers from neighbouring states including Mozambique," said Ramaphosa.

"We also offer our best wishes to workers who have been directly or indirectly affected by this disaster, which should move the mining industry and government to jointly find ways to do all we can to protect our nation’s most valuable resource - the workers who are at the heart of our economy.

"We should spare no cost and no collaboration to ensure that workers are safe and their families are adequately cared for and compensated when disaster and tragedy strike."

Ramaphosa expressed his hope that the investigation into the Driefontein disaster would identify the causes of the incident and lead to solutions that would address the unacceptable rate of death in South African mines.

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  johannesburg  |  mining

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

6 black rhino from SA arrive safely in Chad

2018-05-05 10:51

Inside News24

 
/News
Filmmaker says panga-wielding man threatened to cut his face in two
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, May 4 2018-05-04 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 