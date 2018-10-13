 

Ramaphosa moves to make appointment of new NPA boss

2018-10-13 21:49

Sesona Ngqakamba

President Cyril Ramaphosa is initiating a consultation process with organisations ahead of his appointment of a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). 

"The president is initiating a process where he will be consulting with a number of organisations as part of building transparency in the process…," Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko told News24 on Saturday.

Diko said there was no candidate at this point as the process was yet to get underway.

In August Ramaphosa was ordered by the Constitutional Court to appoint a new NDPP within 90 days after the court ruled that the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as National Prosecution Authority head was unconstitutional and invalid.

It also found that former president Jacob Zuma's decision to terminate Abraham's predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana from the position as the NDPP was an abuse of power and that Abrahams was a beneficiary of that abuse.

Since the day the ruling was handed down, various organisations have voiced their views of how a suitable replacement should be appointed by the president. 

Last month, the Society of State Advocates and Prosecutors of South Africa wrote an open letter to Ramaphosa where it pleads with the president to take "utmost care and consideration" in the appointment of the new NPA boss. 

The society has also pleaded with the president to also consult with and consider the prosecutors who serve under the new NDPP. 

"The morale of prosecutors is at an all-time low. However, we remain committed to ensure effective prosecutions for the sake of the people that we serve," it said in the letter. 

It said any person to be appointed in the role must be a "fit and proper legally qualified South African citizen" who would be able to exercise the constitutional mandate and functions of a NDPP without any fear, favour or prejudice. 

