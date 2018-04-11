 

Ramaphosa must suspend SSA's Fraser after interference claims - DA

2018-04-11 16:22

Kaveel Singh

The DA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) Arthur Fraser after he allegedly sought to revoke the security clearance of a top-tier official.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said in a statement released on Wednesday that he was shocked that Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe was allegedly forced to approach the high court to interdict Fraser.

"We will be writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately put Fraser on suspension pending an investigation into the serious allegations levelled against him, including threatening and intimidating the IGI (Inspector-General of Intelligence), not cooperating with his office, and employing underhanded tactics."

READ: Inspector-General of Intelligence claims SSA head Arthur Fraser is intimidating him

Dintwe has launched an urgent court application accusing Fraser of interfering with his functions and seeking to revoke his security clearance.

Dintwe said in a statement on Wednesday that he would ask the court "to put in place measures to ensure my personal security" following Fraser's "brazen and unlawful actions".

Fraser was implicated in author Jacques Pauw's book, The President's Keepers, and was accused of running a parallel intelligence network during a previous stint at the spy agency before 2010.

'Our worst fears have been realised'

According to the book, an internal SSA probe concluded that Fraser should be charged with treason for his role in the running of the SSA's Principal Agent Network (PAN) programme.

Dintwe said he had received complaints against Fraser which were serious and had a damaging effect to the standing and the image of the intelligence services.

In May last year, the DA lodged a formal complaint with the office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence, requesting an investigation into Fraser's involvement with the PAN programme which he, as then deputy director-general of the National Intelligence Agency, initiated and oversaw from 2007 to 2009.

"Indeed, the DA was aware of his past when then president Jacob Zuma appointed him in September 2016 and was vehemently opposed it," Steenhuisen said.

He added: "Since then our worst fears have been realised with the politicisation of the intelligence services, perhaps epitomised by the dubious intelligence report that was used as a pretext to fire then minister of finance, Pravin Gordhan, and his deputy in March 2017."

Steenhuisen said it was time for Ramaphosa to "reclaim our intelligence services".

"He can start by putting Fraser on suspension pending an investigation. Fraser has been exposed for the thug he is by opposition parties, journalists, civil society and now the IGI. It is now up to Ramaphosa to act."

