Ramaphosa must take a leave of absence while Public Protector's report is under court review - EFF

The EFF has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take a leave of absence while the Public Protector's report into his campaign finances is subjected to a court review.



"He is conflicted and must be on leave until his name is cleared. No sitting president should be in direct conflict with a chapter nine constitutional office for things he is guilty of," EFF spokesperson Mbuyseni Ndlozi said in a statement.

On Sunday evening, the president announced he was seeking an urgent judicial review of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report, which found he had violated the executive code of ethics.

"I have decided to take this action not out of disrespect for the Public Protector as a crucial institution of our democracy, but in the expectation that the institution will ultimately be strengthened by an independent and impartial judicial review," Ramaphosa said during an address at the Union Buildings.

He added the report contained "numerous factual inaccuracies of a material nature".

"A man elected on the ticket of transparency should have revealed who funded his campaign to become president of the ANC and accept the mistakes of having not declared all this money as it is required by law. This is especially because he does not deny that money was raised in his name and for him," Ndlozi said.

He added Ramaphosa had not declared the money to either Parliament or his principal, which he said was a violation of the law and Constitution.

"We call on the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority], Parliament and Hawks to implement the remedial action of the Public Protector on Ramaphosa. Placing the report under a court review does not suspend the implementation of the remedial action of the Public Protector," Ndlozi said.

Cope said it welcomed the president's announcement, adding the judiciary was the only independent and credible institution capable of coming up with an honest determination of difficult and sensitive matters confronting the country.

"Cope said it before, that nobody is above the law. If President Ramaphosa or anybody has contravened any law, then the law must take its cause. The truth will always prevail," the party's national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, said. He added Ramaphosa was not attacking Mkhwebane's personality and this should be appreciated while at the same time the office's image should be protected by all means.

