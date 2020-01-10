 

Ramaphosa: No schism between deputy president and me over Eskom

2020-01-10 21:25

Tshidi Madia in Kimberley

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes)

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended comments made by his deputy, David Mabuza, on Thursday, saying they were one on the issue of Eskom.

"There is no schism in what Deputy President David Mabuza said and what the president said," Ramaphosa told those gathered at an ANC fundraising gala dinner in Kimberley. 

His comments come after Mabuza said, during a walk-about in Kimberley this week, Ramaphosa had been misled by the Eskom board and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Ramaphosa addressed the issue on Friday evening during a keynote address at the gala dinner ahead of the party's 108th birthday rally in Kimberley on Saturday.

The power utility has been an ongoing challenge for Ramaphosa's government, with a bout of load shedding hitting the country over the festive season.

This after the president promised there would be no load shedding until January 13.

"South Africans should be concerned, they should be worried about the status of Eskom," said Ramaphosa.

He reiterated a message he has often communicated that the power utility was too important to fail.

READ: Presidency says no 'malicious intent' in Mabuza's load shedding comments - report

This week also saw the country's growth forecast being cut by the World Bank due to ongoing challenges with the state entity.

"We must make sure we restore Eskom and its capability to deliver energy," Ramaphosa said.

The Presidency announced earlier that Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza had turned in his resignation on Friday, apologising for the electricity provider's inability to keep its commitment to keep the lights on.

Read more on:    sacp  |  anc  |  eskom  |  david mabuza  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Parties concede Mabuza’s “failure” following Eskom resignation

2 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | Residents of Jan Kempdorp near Kimberley have little hope in the ANC
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Worcester 21:05 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Simon's Town 18:18 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Friday 15 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 