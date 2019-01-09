 

Ramaphosa pleased by Zuma's presence at ANC's 107th celebrations

2019-01-09 11:02

Tshidi Madia

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior ANC members during the party's 107th anniversary celebrations. (Tshidi Madia/News24)

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior ANC members during the party's 107th anniversary celebrations. (Tshidi Madia/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was glad that former president Jacob Zuma had joined in the celebrations marking 107 years of the ANC.

Zuma participated in a series of events alongside Ramaphosa to mark Africa’s oldest liberation movement’s birthday on Tuesday, including attending a church service, visiting the ANC’s founding president John Langalibalele Dube’s grave, and a mini-rally in Ohlange, Inanda.

He also stole the spotlight at the rally, receiving more cheers and applause than Ramaphosa from those in attendance.

Ramaphosa, speaking on Ukhozi FM on Tuesday evening, said the media made it look like the two leaders did not get along or even talk to one another.

"It was a wonderful thing that Zuma was around. The community also loved it and saw there are no issues between us," said the president, who was speaking in Zulu.

He said two other former presidents – Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe – could not be in attendance.

Ramaphosa said Mbeki was in Vietnam, while Motlanthe was attending to affairs in New York, and insisted that they would be part of festivities if they were around.

No sleepless nights over state of the ANC

While Ramaphosa admitted that some provinces and branches were still problematic, he claimed to not be losing sleep over them, as the movement was coming together.

Since his election as party president, some have claimed that those who did not support his ascendancy to power were being purged, with members in the North West – where the provincial executive committee was dissolved – accusing people around Ramaphosa of being at fault.

"I sleep peacefully because I know there’s no other alternative, we have to hold hands… there is no other option but to work together," said Ramaphosa.

The ANC president compared the liberation movement to the ocean, which he said had the ability to cleanse itself. However, he admitted that organisations like his party often went astray, but insisted that the ANC was not only on the mend, but also growing.

Reflecting on how South Africa’s first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela approached the role of leadership, Ramaphosa said processes were important.

He said this was a way to ensure sustainability, durability and to avoid making mistakes, which would need to be rectified at a later stage.

"Often people want you to take a decision immediately, without thinking it through. I learnt from Madiba. He was methodical, wanted to look at all sides before a decision is taken, to make sure when it's done, things go well," said Ramaphosa.

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  jacob zuma  |  durban  |  politics  |  elections
NEXT ON NEWS24X

8 suspects wanted for serious crimes arrested by Ekurhuleni police

2019-01-09 09:43

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
Food Lover's Market temporarily closes Diepkloof store after rat videos spark public outcry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 8 2019-01-08 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 