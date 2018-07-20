 

Ramaphosa preaches unity in Gauteng, calls on national leaders to stay out of provincial contests

2018-07-20 18:11

Tshidi Madia

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Kopano Tlape, GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Kopano Tlape, GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his call for unity within the political party as delegates in Gauteng prepare to vote for new leaders.

The province's three-day conference kicked off at the St George's Hotel in Irene, Pretoria, on Friday, with Ramaphosa delivering the keynote address.

The president acknowledged the ANC's continued decline in Gauteng, which resulted in the liberation movement losing control of the province's metros and only retaining Ekurhuleni through a coalition government in the last local elections.

"This conference must necessarily and honestly access the extent to which our weaknesses as leaders and as members contributed to the decline in electoral support, even among our traditional supporters," he said.

"During this assessment we must not tear each other apart, but we must speak the truth without fear or favour, with the sole intent to self-correct – and this is what we are known for as the ANC," added Ramaphosa.

Brothers and sisters

Touching on his own fierce leadership contest with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma last year, Ramaphosa said party members would find that there was "strength", "power", and "determination" in unity.

He and Dlamini-Zuma were now brother and sister, he said.

"You have to work together, whether you like each other or not," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa, who cautioned against what he described as a new "tendency" in the ANC for members who contested against one another to end up hating each other.

ALSO READ: Names touted in last-minute discussions ahead of hotly-contested ANC Gauteng conference

"Even when comrades contest one another you are brothers and sisters," he said.

Ramaphosa, who often criss-crosses the country in both his capacity as head of state and as an ANC leader, said he was bothered by complaints from party structures during his visits about national leaders interfering in elective conferences.

"A number of our structures keep on saying: 'President, we just wish national leaders of the ANC would not interfere in the choice of the leader at a provincial level,'" he told the Gauteng conference.

He said even the ANC Youth League, which is expected to hold its national conference in September, complained about a similar challenge.

"Delegates must be allowed to choose their own leaders," said Ramaphosa.

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  pretoria  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: An unexpected tragedy turned into music; missing principal found in hospital; and poll puts Mnangagwa on 40%, Chamisa on 37%

28 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane is a 'natural black fool' - Deputy Minister of Police
 

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling

Researchers have found a specific area in a dog’s brain that recognises human faces – a finding that may help to explain why dogs are so sensitive to human social cues.

 

Paws

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 18 2018-07-18 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 