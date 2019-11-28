 

Ramaphosa pulls out of PowerFM Chairman's Conversation

2019-11-28 18:33

Azarrah Karrim

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Elmond Jiyane, GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Elmond Jiyane, GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to withdraw from this year's Chairman's conversation hosted by Gauteng radio station, Power FM.

In a statement on Thursday, presidency spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said upon careful consideration, Ramaphosa decided not to participate.

This comes after pressure from civil society organisations, Wise 4 Africa and the Soul City Institute, who raised concerns after station chairman, Given Mkhari's wife laid charges against him last year.

While the charges were eventually withdrawn, both organisations said in a statement that Mkhari has not accounted for his actions.

READ: PowerFM boss Given Mkhari, wife assault matters withdrawn – NPA

"President Ramaphosa firmly believes that he, like every other South African, has a responsibility to do everything within his means to confront gender-based violence, and to do nothing that undermines the effectiveness of the national effort", Diko said.

"This is all the more critical at a time when the country is observing the annual 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children", she added.

Diko said Ramaphosa's non-participation should not be read as "an endorsement of the untested allegations raised by the civil society organisations but a carefully weighed up decision taken in the public interest".

"The president calls upon all social partners to work together to develop concrete principles to give guidance in instances where gender-based violence is alleged outside of legal processes and the need for objective assessment of desirable action that should be taken."

Read more on:    power fm  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  given mkhari  |  gender based violence
NEXT ON NEWS24X

MEC Lebogang Maile to consult with legal team over postponement of Joburg mayor vote

2019-11-28 17:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Father and son killed in Alberton drive-by shooting
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 18:48 PM
Road name: Hindle Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Cape Town 18:38 PM
Road name: Helen Suzman Boulevard Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Someone just got R388k richer in the Daily Lotto jackpot draw 2019-11-27 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 