 

Ramaphosa R500K donation 'strange' - Agrizzi

2019-07-03 15:51

Correspondent

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. (Alaister Russell, Gallo Images)

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who made headlines for weeks when he testified at the state capture commission of inquiry, says the R500 000 donation the company's CEO, Gavin Watson, made to President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for the ANC presidency in 2017  (the CR17 campaign ) was "strange".

Speaking to radio station 702 on Wednesday morning, Agrizzi said the manner in which the donation happened was odd.

"If you look at the CR17 campaign [and] you asked me for my opinion on it, my opinion is it's all very strange how it happened," he told 702.

"I know for a fact that other campaigns would have been supported."

EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa’s Bosasa battle over R500k donation

While Agrizzi was not part of Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations (AGO), when Watson made the donation in his personal capacity, he compared it to donations made when he still worked there.

He referred to a payment made to former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng as well as a R1.5m donation to an unnamed company in the North West.  

"It's all very strange - the R500 000. It's a very low sum and it's very strange how it was done."

The donation to the CR17 campaign has been under scrutiny and is under investigation by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, after her office received complaints from DA leader Mmusi Maimane and EFF leader Julius Malema, News24 previously reported.

READ: Agrizzi 'wants to finish' what he started at Zondo commission - lawyer

While the finalised report has not been released yet, an initial report, which was leaked to the media last month, found that Ramaphosa had "inadvertently" misled Parliament and had failed to declare the R500 000 donation from Watson.

Ramaphosa previously told the National Assembly that his son had received money from Bosasa for services rendered in terms of a consultancy contract. He later backtracked and claimed the R500 000 was actually a donation to his campaign and that he was unaware of it.

Agrizzi also told 702 that he regretted not collecting more evidence in exposing the company's corrupt dealings.

"I'd have collected more information over a longer period of time so that I'd have more substantive information for them," he told the radio station.

"Unfortunately, the circumstances had it... a lot of information was wiped. I couldn't get to it even though we had whistleblowers inside. Everything was blocked immediately after blowing the whistle."

Agrizzi testified before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture earlier this year, about alleged corruption between Bosasa and prominent ANC politicians.

