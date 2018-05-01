 

Ramaphosa receives warm reception at Cosatu’s May Day rally

2018-05-01 15:22

Correspondent

President Cyril Ramphosa addresses the crowd at Cosatu's May Day rally in Port Elizabeth. (ANC via Twitter)

President Cyril Ramphosa addresses the crowd at Cosatu's May Day rally in Port Elizabeth. (ANC via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The jubilant screams and cheers for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at Cosatu’s May Day rally were a stark contrast to last year’s heckling of then president Jacob Zuma, which eventually led to the cancelation of the event.

"This is the day when all of us, as South Africans, take off our hats and say 'thank you'," said Ramaphosa as he too removed his black baseball cap while addressing the trade union members.

"Thank you for all the work that you do… because in the end you are the people that make South Africa work," he declared.

"We say to you: 'We respect you; we love you; we support you; we want to continue walking this journey with you'."

Ramaphosa’s gesture inspired a warm response in the crowd.

Last year, Cosatu was forced to abort its main May Day rally in Bloemfontein on Monday after Zuma was prevented from delivering the keynote address.

At the time, the unrelenting crowd sang anti-Zuma songs which escalated when Zuma arrived at the venue. There was also a scuffle between supporters and those against Zuma. 

In an unprecedented move, after several failed attempts by provincial leaders to calm the crowd, Cosatu then announced an end to the 2017 event with no speeches delivered.

At Tuesday’s event Ramaphosa used his speech to defend the national minimum wage.

He said that while the stipulation of R20 an hour was not a living wage, it was a move which would lift 6.6 million workers who were currently earning below this.

"Even as we were negotiating this, we know this is not a minimum wage - but we said that we need to form a foundation, so that we can keep going up."

He said that if the minimum amount had been too high, too many people would have lost jobs and companies would have to close.

"The struggle for a living wage must continue but we must start somewhere," he asserted.

Ramphosa also paid tribute to the ANC’s alliance partners, Cosatu and the SA Communist Party – as well as the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco).

"We are grateful, that indeed we do have an alliance in our country because this is the alliance that takes South Africa forward."

'Services should continue'

Ramaphosa also said that while the right to strike had to be protected, important services had to be allowed to continue, and property that belonged to all citizens was not damaged.

"Recently, where there has been strikes and protests, we have found some workers have been preventing other workers from doing important work such as helping women to give birth or helping newly-born babies."

Moreover, torching vehicles and burning buildings was counterproductive, he said. 

"Let us also be careful not to damage the assets that belong to all of us.

"Let us have that humanity, that even when we are on strike, certain services are important."

Ramaphosa ended his speech by making a call for a single federation to govern all unions.

"As the ANC, we long and look forward to the day when the workers in our country will be united under one federation - so that we can have one country and one federation." 

He said that this would allow all workers to be "talking in one voice" rather than "talking against each other and marching against each other". 

Saftu gains power

The SA Federation of Trade Unions, a breakaway from Cosatu, has recently gained significantly in power in the sector; holding countrywide strikes last week.

Earlier, the SA Communist Party General Secretary Blade Nzimande told those gathered at Tuesday's event that while the party supported Cosatu, it would also reach out to other worker groupings.

"Cosatu is our ally but we are going to reach out to other progressive worker formations.

"You can’t have a trade union federation that goes on a strike by attacking other worker federations. That is against worker unity," he said.

Read more on:    cosatu  |  cyril ramaphosa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Game reserve owner hospitalised after being mauled by a lion (WARNING: NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS)

2018-05-01 13:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 7-months pregnant woman assaulted over parking spot
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Rawsonville 15:46 PM
Road name: N1

Macassar 15:24 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 28 2018-04-28 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 