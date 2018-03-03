 

Ramaphosa renews friendship with Namibia as part of three-nation tour

2018-03-03 12:30

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has renewed the friendship between Namibia and South Africa as part of a three-nation tour.

Ramaphosa, who is travelling with International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, and Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has been paying courtesy calls on the Heads of the respective governments of Angola, Namibia and Botswana.

Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, said the president had started the visit in Luanda, Angola, where he met with President João Lourenço, before travelling to Namibia to meet with President Hage Geingob.

Speaking after his meeting with Geingob, Ramaphosa said the visit to Namibia was a special courtesy visit aimed at renewing and consolidating the friendship between the countries.

“We have been comrades in arms, and comrades in struggle and we move forward now as comrades in development, developing our countries,” he said.

Ramaphosa said SWAPO and the ANC had chosen each other, two liberation movements against a common enemy.

 “We had the same vision, same perspective, progressive forces, bound together by a need to develop our people,” he said.

Ramaphosa also introduced Sisulu and Mapisa-Nqakula in their new capacities.

“We just reshuffled our Cabinet, so you are looking at part of a new executive of the Republic of South Africa,” he said.

He said South Africa would continue to engage Namibia on matters of the economy, trade, cultural connections, political relations and other related issues that could help develop both countries.

The president has since travelled to travel to Gaborone, Botswana, on Saturday, to hold a consultative meeting with President Seretse Khama.

Ramaphosa will also hold talks with the SADC Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, at the SADC headquarters in Gaborone.

Seale said Angola currently chairs the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, while Botswana hosts the SADC Secretariat and Namibia is the incoming SADC chair, after South Africa.

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  namibia

