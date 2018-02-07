Ramaphosa saved Zuma from humiliation – ANC Veterans' League

Cape Town – The ANC's Veterans' League (ANCVL) has praised ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa for stepping up to save his predecessor and leader of the country President Jacob Zuma from being recalled by the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

The ANC announced late on Tuesday evening that the emergency NEC meeting, which was called following an urgent national working committee meeting, had been postponed.

The NEC , which is highest decision-making body between conferences in the ANC, was expected to deliberate over Zuma's presidency following growing dissatisfaction with his leadership. On Sunday he reportedly refused to resign when asked to do so by the party's top six officials.

"The cancelled national executive committee meeting could, in most probability, have resulted in the president being recalled immediately. His recall would have humiliated him and, in the process, dented the country's image and the ANC brand," said ANCVL president Snuki Zikalala.

He said the league had been officially informed that the meeting was "fruitful and constructive".

Ramaphosa himself released a statement on the meeting saying the discussions were constructive and laid the basis for a speedy resolution of the matter in the interests of the country.

Praise for Mbete, Modise

"I am aware that the uncertainty surrounding the position of the head of state and government is a cause for concern among many South Africans. This is understandable. However, I am certain that the process we have now embarked on will achieve an outcome that not only addresses these concerns, but also unites our people," said Ramaphosa through a statement.

The ANC president said he would be able to communicate further details on the issue once all has been finalised with Zuma.

"It is hoped that the transition of power would materialise sooner as the country and society needs stability and certainty," said Zikalala.

He also praised Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise for agreeing to postpone the State of the Nation Address.

The two presiding officers made the announcement on Tuesday, telling journalists that when they approached Zuma with the suggestion, he was already penning a letter to Mbete with a similar request.

Zikalala said the sooner a smooth transition of power happened, the better it was for South Africa.

"The veterans' league supports all efforts by the current leadership to unite society, get rid of gatekeepers and factions, allow security establishment to deal with rotten tomatoes, renew the ANC and regain the lost confidence in our glorious movement," he said.