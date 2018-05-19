Ramaphosa sends condolences to Cuba following plane crash

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a message of condolence to the President of the Republic of Cuba following a plane crash in Havana on Friday that claimed the lives of over 100 people.

A Cuban state airways Boeing 737, with 110 passengers and crew on board, crashed shortly after taking off from the Jose Marti airport in Havana, killing all but three people on board in a mass of twisted and smouldering fuselage.

Ramaphosa told president Miguel Díaz-Canel that the thoughts of the South African people were with the people of Cuba, particularly the families of those who had lost loved ones.

Department of International Relations and cooperation spokesperson, Ndivhuwo Mabaya, said the South African Embassy in Havana was in contact with local authorities.

He said the embassy and stood ready to provide assistance, should there be any South African citizens affected, either directly or indirectly, by the disaster.