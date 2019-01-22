 

Ramaphosa signs bill to lay bare political party funding

2019-01-22 20:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks. (Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images, file)

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks. (Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Party Funding Bill, which is viewed as a step that will improve transparency in the murky world of party funding, has been signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement on Tuesday in response to the signing, the African National Congress said it welcomed the move.  "The ANC has consistently supported the principle of regulating funding for political parties.  We view this as an important milestone in strengthening our democracy and enhancing transparency as a cornerstone of our democracy," the statement reads. 

"We are encouraged that this law is a practical expression of the ANC’s unwavering commitment to the constitutional values of fairness, equity, accountability and transparency. We have no doubt that this law provides the country with an opportunity to deepen our democracy and usher in a new culture of transparent funding for political parties."

The Presidency did not release a statement and Ramaphosa's spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

Ramaphosa is currently at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. 

My Vote Counts and other civil society organisations have been putting pressure on Ramaphosa to enact the Bill.

READ: Concourt ruling on political party funding could prevent more state capture

The Bill was to be enacted at least six months before an election to be in effect for that election.

In terms of the Bill, a donation of less than R100 000 doesn't need to be declared and there is a cap of R15m that one person can donate to a party per year.

The Bill also states that a party may not accept a donation "that it knows or ought reasonably to have known, or suspected, originates from the proceeds of crime and must report that knowledge or suspicion to the [Electoral] Commission".

Section 10 of the Party Funding Bill states that "no person or entity may deliver a donation to a member of a political party other than for party political purposes" and a member of a political party may only receive such a donation "on behalf of the party".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril ramapahosa  |  politics  |  elections
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Millions of Zimbabweans living in SA 'must help resolve conflict back home' – ANC

40 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Joburg security guard wounded in shootout with suspected armed robbers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 20:15 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 18:37 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday 19 January Lottery draw 2019-01-19 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 