Ramaphosa spotted out and about in Cape Town after being sworn in as president – and locals are loving it!

Cape Town – Newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa has caused excitement among locals after being spotted at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront on Thursday night, and again on Friday for a morning run in Sea Point.

Social media was abuzz after multiple pictures were posted online yesterday of Ramaphosa on the Sea Point promenade with former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

Ramaphosa was sworn in as president of South Africa on Thursday afternoon, and was spotted later that evening at the V&A Waterfront.

Social media users were especially interested in the man in the background of the image, who appears overjoyed at the sight of South Africa's new president.

"That guy in the back is completely star-struck!" wrote Instagram user Rodanchia.



Ramaphosa was also spotted for the second day in a row on the Sea Point promenade by Diane Obree, who said "Friday morning celeb-spotting on the prom – what a great energy coming from this president of ours! Super friendly & jogging with a smile on his face (felt bad interrupting the rhythm!)"

