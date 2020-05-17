 

Ramaphosa takes Level 4 lockdown in his stride

2020-05-17 15:10

Murray Williams

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The president of South Africa is loving every moment of Level 4 liberation, it seems.

In Rosebank in Johannesburg on Sunday morning, Cyril Ramaphosa was spotted by several early morning walkers - in a potluck encounter captured by Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga. 

Makunga captured a trio of women on video, persuading SA's first citizen to pose with them.

The president agreed to, as long as it was a quickie, to avoid "arrest" for congregating, the faint audio reveals.

This was, in obeyance of his own government's regulations, within the few hours of freedom, between 06:00-09:00.  

Ramaphosa is a famed early morning strider - and has previously been seen enjoying a walk, long before dawn, on the Sea Point Promenade.

Queries about the president's apparent lack of guards were answered online, when it was explained they were not missing in action, but were just out of picture.

