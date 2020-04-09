Ramaphosa takes pay cut, calls on MPs, public officials and execs to do the same

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on public office bearers and executives of large companies to make pay cut sacrifice to contribute to a Solidarity Fund which will go towards mobilising resources to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa made this plea when he addressed the nation on Thursday night, to announce a further two-week extension of the national lockdown.

He announced that he, together with his cabinet, deputy ministers and premiers, would take a one-third cut in their salaries for the next three months, which would be donated to the Solidarity Fund.

The fund has so far raised around R2.2 billion with half of that already allocated to buy sterile gloves, face shields, surgical masks, test kits and ventilators, he said.

"It will also allocate funds for humanitarian relief to vulnerable households, in addition to the R400 million set aside by government for Social Relief of Distress grants. We are calling on other public office bearers and executives of large companies to make a similar gesture and to further increase the reach of this national effort," he added.

Several governments have already made salary adjustments to aid their economies during the lockdown. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, African presidents including Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari, Rwanda's Paul Kagame and Malawi's Peter Mutharika with their Cabinets have each taken salary cuts.

Ramaphosa said there had been some progress in combating the scourge during the lockdown. The average daily increase of new cases had decreased from around 42% to 4%, he said.

"We are only at the beginning of a monumental struggle that demands our every resource and our every effort. We cannot relax. We cannot be complacent. In the coming weeks and months, we must massively increase the extent of our response and expand the reach of our interventions," he said before announcing that the lockdown would be extended for another two weeks.

Some of the measures which will be extended during this time will include special facilities for those who cannot self isolate and a Covid-19 Information Centre at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

"This world-class centre will keep track of all screening, testing, isolation and hospitalisation throughout the country. It is already identifying infection hotspots. It is following the spread and the severity of the disease and enabling us to move our focus and resources where they are most needed," he added.

The president identified one of governments biggest challenges as the shortage of medical supplies. South Africa has not only relied on its own supply, but government has also sourced supplies from other countries.

Mobilisation of South African business, labour, academics and government agencies will be underway in a few weeks to build the stocks of medical and other equipment needed to fight coronavirus.

"We have, for example, established the National Ventilator Project to rapidly mobilise the technical and industrial resources of our country to manufacture non-invasive ventilators, which can be used to support patients afflicted with the disease.

"Other projects are focusing on increasing the local manufacture of protective face masks, hand sanitisers and pharmaceutical products which can be used by health care workers and the public at large."