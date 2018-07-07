 

Ramaphosa tells Zulu King Zwelithini that land in Ingonyama Trust is safe

2018-07-07 13:06

Mahlatse Mahlase

President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthulezi. (Supplied)

President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthulezi. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his community meeting in Chatsworth to meet with King Zwelithini on Friday night.

The meeting is understood to be part of the ANC's "damage control" following veiled threats of secession and violence made by the Zulu King during a special imbizo he held in Ulundi this week.

The two are understood to have met at Empangeni in an urgent meeting on Friday night.

The meeting was also attended by IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

King Zwelithini held a special imbizo on Wednesday, angry over recommendations by a high level parliamentary panel led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe to repeal The Ingonyama Act that was enacted just before the democratic elections in 1994.

King Zwelithini is the sole trustee. 

Ramaphosa assured the King that government would not touch land under the trust.

"I had a wonderful meeting with King Zwelithini. He and I have a wonderful relationship and when the issue of the Ingonyama Trust came up, I felt the need for meeting", Ramaphosa said.

"I assured him that [neither] government nor the ANC has any intention whatsoever to take the land from the Ingonyama Trust. I reaffirmed that land under control of the trust as per legislation and at the end it is the land he has custody of on behalf of people," Ramaphosa said. 

READ: "We have no views" - ANC treads carefully on King Zwelithini's stance on Ingonyama Trust

Another source said a broader meeting has also been planned with teams from both sides.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mangosuthu buthelezi  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  durban

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lower June cash-in-transit stats no comfort - Fidelity

2018-07-07 10:52

Inside News24

 

/News
ICYMI: Watch the touching moment Ashwin Willemse received his masters degree
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 09:03 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Caledon 16:41 PM
Road name: R301

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 6 2018-07-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 