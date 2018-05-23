 

Ramaphosa to donate half his presidential salary to new Madiba 'Thuma Mina' Fund

2018-05-23 17:16

Paul Herman

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Ruvan Boshoff, AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Ruvan Boshoff, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa at St George's Cathedral for Madiba Centenary celebrations

2018-02-11 09:10

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is attending a service at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Watch it live. WATCH

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will donate half of his presidential salary this year to a new fund, which is to be launched in honour of the 100th anniversary of former president Nelson Mandela's birth.

Ramaphosa was addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday for his first presidential budget vote debate speech.

Towards the end of his speech, Ramaphosa said he continued to receive many enquiries about his "Thuma mina (Send me)" campaign and said there was much which South Africans could contribute.

"In memory of Madiba, in recognition of the great sacrifices he made and his tireless commitment to improving the lives of the most vulnerable, there is something that many of us can do.

"We are looking for people with skills, time and commitment to 'lend a hand' to these community-based projects through mentoring, training and capacity building.

"In this way, we aim to provide South Africans with a tangible opportunity, with a significant impact, to be an integral part of the fight against poverty.

"I have decided to contribute to half my presidential salary to a fund that will be managed by the Nelson Mandela Fund.

"This is a private, citizen-driven initiative that will ask all those with the means to contribute a small portion of their salaries to supporting the many small projects that build the nation.

"This fund will be launched on the 18th of July to mark the 100th anniversary of Madiba's birth and will be called the Nelson Mandela Thuma Mina Fund."

ALSO READ: We want to get rid of govt officials who steal and lie to us - Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said he has encountered many people – "many of whom who do not have much themselves" – who were working to improve the lives of others, including church members, professionals, NGOs, pensioners and township residents who have set up libraries, among others.

"Many more South Africans want to know how they can contribute, how they can make a difference. There is much that citizens can do."

By working together, and by drawing on all resources and capabilities, South Africans could reach its destination, he said.

"As we undertake this important work together, as we travel further along the path of growth and transformation, we are imbued with a new spirit.

"We have travelled far. We still have much further to go. I have no doubt that we will reach our destination," he finished.

Opposition parties were still due to respond to Ramaphosa's speech in its entirety on Wednesday. The debate is expected to continue until 20:00.

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Supra warns detractors as he finally bows out as premier

2018-05-23 16:57

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets at angry Parkwood land protesters
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 22 2018-05-22 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 