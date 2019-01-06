 

Ramaphosa to have 'frank discussion' with Zuma over comments - report

2019-01-06 08:25

Correspondent

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to have a "frank discussion" with his predecessor Jacob Zuma following concerns in the party that Zuma's comments on issues such as land go against the ANC's own policies, the Sunday Times reported.

The meeting is reportedly not expected to be antagonistic but Ramaphosa's advisers also want him to talk to Zuma about his stance on controversial issues such as state capture and his court cases.

There are reportedly fears that Zuma's speaking out on issues that do not reflect party policy could create divisions in the party.

A source reportedly said Ramaphosa will also ask Zuma to rally behind the ANC's election campaign, which is expected to focus on land and jobs.

According to the publication, while the party's official position on land is expropriation without compensation is that it is necessary, Zuma recently advocated for the nationalisation of land, which is the EFF's policy, in a tweet.

The former president has also reportedly rejected any notion of state capture, although formally, the ANC supports the Zondo Commission of Inquiry investigating state capture.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa reportedly confirmed that Ramaphosa and Zuma were going to meet, although he told the Sunday Times that this was no different to how Ramaphosa had sought the counsel of former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.

Meanwhile, the ANC will brief the media on Sunday about the outcomes of its list conference, News24 reported.

The party is expected to announce the names of over 200 representatives that it will send to Parliament after the 2019 elections.

The ANC held its national list conference in Durban this weekend, with Ramaphosa and Zuma in attendance.

The party's list conferences have wrapped up in the provinces with the exception of the North West, which was only expected to complete its processes this weekend.

While the party has said this will not affect its national list conference, eNCA reported that ANC sources have privately confirmed that there is great concern about this.

A team of national leaders was reportedly sent to the North West in an effort to assist the province in sorting out its issues.

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  jacob zuma  |  state capture  |  politics
