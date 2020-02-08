Ramaphosa to steer Africa's Peer Review Mechanism to greater heights

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to be a more vigilant in monitoring countries who fail to implement recommendations taken by the Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).



Ramaphosa assumed the position as the new chairperson of the African Union (AU) on Saturday afternoon at its headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The APRM is a programme adopted by AU members to promote and reinforce high standards of governance in Africa.

It conducts peer reviews of the participating countries to assess progress made towards achieving agreed goals.

Ramaphosa told African leaders and delegates more needed to be done to encourage countries, which had undergone the review process, to implement recommendations contained in their national plans of action.

Among the countries who have undergone peer reviews are Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda and Mauritius.

"Recommendations are key in achieving the much-needed impact on our continent. Unless they are executed, the [peer] reviews will not translate into tangible action on country level."

Ramaphosa said engagements with the APRM would continue to be characterised by honesty, critical introspection and sincerity.

"Be assured that South Africa will play its part to deepen the review processes and upscale the implementation of actions that are needed to improve governance in our respective countries," he added.

Ramaphosa said he also looked forward to pursuing innovations that would catalyse the positive transformation of the APRM, adding he wanted to see reviews considered and deliberated on new innovations that would examine and engage the peer review process.

The APRM was the brainchild of former president Thabo Mbeki and former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo and was set up in 2003.