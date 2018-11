President Cyril Ramaphosa for the first time said that he intends to testify before the Zondo Commission which is investigating the extent of corruption under former president Jacob Zuma, who resigned in February amid mounting scandals and faces criminal charges.

Ramaphosa said South Africa has survived a "dark period" when corruption was rampant and is now focused on achieving economic growth and land reform to win popular support in general elections next year.

"We are moving from a very dark period of our recent history," said Ramaphosa to international journalists, describing that the ANC is working to root out corruption.

"We are in a new period now, we are no longer in a period of just sliding downward ... now we are beginning to deal with corruption."

Ramaphosa said corruption in South Africa had become like an "amoeba with tentacles all over. To deal with it you must go to the heart of it and thereafter it then loosens its hold on everything else."

He said South Africa's criminal justice system "will kick into action" and the time will come when "people are arrested, charged, found guilty and go to jail".