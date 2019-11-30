 

Ramaphosa to visit family of murdered student Precious Ramabulana

2019-11-30 17:04

Nicole McCain

Precious Ramabulana. (Facebook, Precious Ramabulana)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the family and former home of student Precious Ramabulana on Sunday after she was stabbed to death in Mokomene, Limpopo.

The Capricorn TVET College student, aged 21, was reportedly stabbed 52 times in her rented room last Sunday.

News24 previously reported that Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that she had been attacked and "brutally stabbed to death" at around 02:30.

It is understood that she was asleep in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene when the suspect gained entry through the window and attacked her.

Her screams prompted neighbours to call the police but on arrival, authorities found her body in a pool of blood with several stab wounds.

Police arrested a man for the murder in the early hours of Thursday and he was reportedly found in possession of her SIM card, the object used to stab her and blood-stained clothes.

Ramaphosa thanked the police for the swift action.

"Earlier in the week, I had requested the Minister of Police to spare no effort to track down the perpetrator of this heinous crime – that we have now had an arrest is truly sterling police work," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Under the National Emergency Action Plan to combat gender-based violence and femicide, which Parliament approved, Ramaphosa announced that departments had been directed to reprioritise their budgets to allocate resources to programmes to combat gender-based violence. This included resourcing and capacitating the police.

"Since Precious' death the women of the community have told us they feel unsafe and fearful; the arrest of the suspect will not only reassure them but bring a measure of comfort to her bereaved family," Ramaphosa added.

