Ramaphosa urges municipalities to act against corruption

As the country finds itself in the midst of two major scandals – allegations of looting at VBS Mutual Bank and damning evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged municipalities to act against corruption.

"We must take work seriously and act against reports of corruption in our municipalities", he said.

The president was addressing a formal sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) at Alberton Civic Centre in the East Rand, in Gauteng.

Ramaphosa's annual NCOP address, followed by a debate and his reply, concluded the week-long NCOP Taking Parliament to the People (TPTTP) programme.

"We should not allow ourselves to be distracted from carrying our mandate...and it is for that reason as government that we should not be distracted by noisemakers on the side who do not want to see programmes succeed," he said.

He said corruption should be tackled urgently and pointed out that, when the local government failed, people suffered the most.

Violent service delivery protests

Ramaphosa also discouraged damage to public property during service delivery protests and urged the public to respect the law and demonstrate within the confines of the law.

However, he added: "Government is responded to with arrogance... because it has failed," he said.

Unemployment

The president said the government took a decisive step to embark on a process to turn around the issue of unemployment.

He said the Economic Stimulus package announced earlier this year was evidence that the government was working towards dealing with youth unemployment, and that the recent investments into South Africa would go a long way.

"The state should be capacitated to fulfil its mandate, and we are doing everything within our means to ensure that the growth of our economy benefits all."

Ramaphosa also listened to the grievances of the people, summarised by NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise and replied.

The TPTTP programme which started on Monday, covered all municipalities in the province under the theme "Impact of migration - Deepening co-operative governance for accelerated service delivery and development".

The parliamentary oversight programme also serves as a platform for the public to hold their leaders accountable on service delivery issues.